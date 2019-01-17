'I never said there was no collusion,' Trump lawyer says

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, addresses a gathering during a campaign event fin Portsmouth, N.H. Giuliani says heâs never said there was no collusion between Russia and members of the Trump campaign. Giulianiâs comments Wednesday night on CNN directly contradict the position of his own client, who has repeatedly insisted that there was no collusion during his successful 2016 presidential campaign. Giuliani himself has described the idea of Russian collusion as âtotal fake news.â Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani (joo-lee-AH'-nee) says he's "never said there was no collusion" between Russia and members of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Giuliani's comments Wednesday night on CNN directly contradict the position of his own client, who's repeatedly insisted there was no collusion during his successful White House run. Giuliani himself has described the idea of Russian collusion as "total fake news."

Giuliani says even if some on the campaign did something wrong, there's "not a single bit of evidence" tying Trump to a Russian hack of Democratic emails.

The comments on collusion came after Giuliani was asked about the revelation in court papers that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort had shared campaign polling data with an associate the U.S. has tied to Russian intelligence.