Teichman, known for farm's pit-spitting event, dies at 88

In this July 7, 2018 photo, Herb Teichman waves to the crowd during the 45th Annual International Cherry Pit-Spitting Championship at Tree-Mendus Fruit Farm in Eau Claire, Mich. Teichman, a lifelong Eau Claire fruit farmer and founder of the pit spitting championship died Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at a Stevensville, Mich., hospice care facility. He was 88.(Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP) Associated Press

In this Sept. 26, 2014 photo, Herb Teichman, owner of the 450-acre Tree-mendous Fruit Farm in Eau Claire, Mich., checks on a crop of apples. Teichman, a lifelong Eau Claire fruit farmer and founder of the International Cherry Pit Spitting Championship died Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at a Stevensville, Mich., hospice care facility. He was 88.(Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP) Associated Press

EAU CLAIRE, Mich. -- Agricultural tourism pioneer Herb Teichman, who founded a cherry pit-spitting competition in southwestern Michigan that attracted international attention, has died at the age of 88.

Bowerman Funeral Home says Teichman, of Eau Claire, died Monday at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.

Teichman and his wife, Liz, owned and operated Tree-Mendus Fruit Farm near Eau Claire. He opened the farm for pick-your-own fruit harvests and in 1970s started the International Cherry Pit Spitting Championship . The "Pit Spit" became a popular attraction and the 45th annual event was held last summer.

The South Bend Tribune reports Teichman's death followed a short illness. Lynnell Sage told the newspaper her father "liked seeing other people enjoy the farm" and "wanted to share the beauty that is here."

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday.