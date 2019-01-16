 
NFL

Bills re-sign linebacker Lorenzo Alexander to 1-year deal

 
By JOHN WAWROW
Updated 1/16/2019 10:56 AM
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills have re-signed veteran linebacker Lorenzo Alexander to a one-year contract.

The signing Wednesday comes as no surprise after both sides ended the season openly discussing the likelihood of the 35-year-old returning for a third season in Buffalo.

Alexander is a 12-year NFL veteran who said he wanted to play one more season and preferred it being in Buffalo.

He provides the Bills versatility because he is able to play various defensive and special teams positions. He also is a respected team leader, who will be asked to further fill that role following defensive tackle Kyle Williams' retirement.

Alexander finished last year with 6Â½ sacks and a career-best two interceptions while starting eight of 16 games.

