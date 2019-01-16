Lions hire Darrell Bevell as offensive coordinator

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions have hired Darrell Bevell as their new offensive coordinator.

Bevell spent seven seasons as Seattle's offensive coordinator from 2011-17 and was part of a Super Bowl winner with the Seahawks. Prior to joining the Seahawks, he was Minnesota's offensive coordinator for five seasons and a quarterbacks coach for Green Bay.

Bevell was fired by Seattle in a coaching shakeup following the 2017 season, after the Seahawks went 9-7 and missed the playoffs.

Although Bevell was part of a victory in the Super Bowl after the 2013 season, he also infamously called for a pass at the 1-yard line in the final minute of the following year's Super Bowl. Malcolm Butler of New England intercepted it, costing Seattle a chance at a second straight title.

Matt Patricia, who was the defensive coordinator for the Patriots in that game, is now Detroit's head coach.

