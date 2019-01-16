The Latest: Play resumes on Australian Open show courts

China's Wang Qiang waves after defeating Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic waves after defeating United States' Madison Brengle in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei makes a forehand return to Germany's Laura Siegemund during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Associated Press

United States' Madison Keys makes a backhand return to Russia's Anastasia Potapova during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Croatia's Ivo Karlovic makes a forehand return to Japan's Kei Nishikori during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Japan's Kei Nishikori hits a forehand return to Croatia's Ivo Karlovic during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Canada's Milos Raonic serves to Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Associated Press

Ball girls attempt to dry their court after rain stopped play during second round matches at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia -- The Latest on Thursday at the Australian Open (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

Play has resumed on the three show courts at Melbourne Park after play was suspended because of rain. The roofs on Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and Melbourne Arena were closed and play started once the courts could be dried. Milos Raonic and 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka were level at one set apiece and 4-4 in the third when the rain suspended their second-round match.

___

3:20 p.m.

Steady rain showers have suspended play on all courts at Melbourne Park.

The roofs on Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and Melbourne Arena were closed and play was scheduled to resume on those main shows courts as soon as the courts could be dried.

The second-round match between 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic was level at 4-4 in the third set at Rod Laver after Wawrinka won the first set and Raonic the second, both in tiebreakers.

_____

3:10 p.m.

Eighth-seeded Kei Nishikori withstood 59 aces from Ivo Karlovic before beating the veteran Croatian 6-3, 7-6 (6), 5-7, 5-7, 7-6 (7) and advancing to the third round at Melbourne Park.

Nishikori isn't making it easy on himself so far this tournament after losing the first two sets of his first-round match and then allowing Karlovic to get back into this match after taking a 2-0 set lead.

Nishikori, who dropped to his knees after hitting a service winner on match point, led 4-1 in the final-set 10-point tiebreaker but allowed Karlovic to take a 7-6 lead in it. But a backhand long and service return long by Karlovic allowed Nishikori to retake the lead that he didn't relinquish.

The 39-year-old Karlovic had six aces in a row to end the fourth set.

_____

2:30 p.m.

Madison Keys is through to the third round at Melbourne Park after a 6-3, 6-4 win over Anastasia Potapova.

Keys, the 2017 U.S. Open runner-up who has made the semifinals in three of the last five majors, will next play No. 12-seeded Elise Mertens, who beat Margarita Gasparyan 6-1, 7-5.

Hsieh Su-wei also advanced by beating Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-4. The Taiwanese player will take on either U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka or Tamara Zidansek in the third round.

_____

1.10 p.m.

Karolina Pliskova has set up a third-round match against Camila Giorgi with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 win over Madison Brengle at Melbourne Park.

Pliskova broke the American player's serve six times in seven chances after dropping the opening set. She also sent down seven aces and had 14 service winners.

The seventh-seeded Pliskova has now won all three times she has played Brengle. Pliskova has advanced to the quarterfinals each of the last two years at Melbourne Park, including a loss to eventual finalist Simona Halep last year.

Brengle has lost in the first round the past two years and her best finish here was the fourth round in 2015.

____

12:35 p.m.

Sixth-seeded Elina Svitolina has advanced to the third round at Melbourne Park and kicked off proceedings at Rod Laver Arena with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Viktoria Kuzmova.

Svitolina will next play either Karolina Pliskova or Madison Brengle, who were playing the third set of their match at Melbourne Arena.

Next up on Rod Laver is 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka's match against big-serving Milos Raonic.

____

12:10 p.m.

Wang Qiang and Camila Giorgi made short work of their second-round opponents at Melbourne Park, sweeping to straight-set victories.

Wang, the 21st-seeded player, beat Aleksandra Krunic 6-2, 6-3 in 58 minutes. No. 27 Giorgi needed just a minute long to defeat Polish qualifier Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-0.

____

11:05 a.m.

Kei Nishikori will be hoping for a better start Thursday in his second-round match against Ivo Karlovic on Margaret Court Arena than he did in his first at the Australian Open.

The Japanese star lost the first two sets against Kamil Majchrzak and advanced when the Polish qualifier had to retire with an injury while trailing 3-0 in the deciding set. Nishikori has won his two most recent matches against Karlovic, including at the 2016 U.S. Open.

Rod Laver Arena has afternoon matches between Milos Raonic and former champion Stan Wawrinka and top-ranked Simona Halep against American Sofia Kenin.

Serena Williams plays Eugenie Bouchard to open night play on the main show court, followed by top-seeded Novak Djokovic's match against former finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

It's mostly cloudy at Melbourne Park with the temperature expected to rise to 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit).

