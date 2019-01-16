Keith Richards reissuing 1988 solo debut 'Talk Is Cheap'
NEW YORK -- Keith Richards is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his solo debut album by reissuing it.
Richards originally released "Talk Is Cheap" in 1988 and will reissue the album on March 29. It will include six bonus tracks and will be released digitally, on CD, on vinyl and as a box set.
The box set includes unseen photos, an 80-page hardback book and rare memorabilia, including lyric sheets, posters and a guitar pick.
"Talk Is Cheap" features Maceo Parker, Patti Scialfa, Bootsy Collins and former Rolling Stones bandmate Mick Taylor.
