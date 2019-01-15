Bills hire Bobby Johnson, offer special teams job to Farwell

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills have hired Bobby Johnson to take over as offensive line coach, and are also offering their special teams coordinator's job to Carolina Panthers assistant Heath Farwell.

Johnson was hired Tuesday after spending the past season as the Colts assistant offensive line coach. His status in Indianapolis became uncertain after offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo was fired following the Colts playoff loss at Kansas City on Saturday.

A person familiar with discussions confirmed Buffalo's interest in Farwell, and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because he has not yet signed with the team. The Charlotte Observer cited a league source in first reporting the news earlier in the day.

Farwell completed his first season as Panthers special teams assistant, and previously spent two years as an assistant coach with the Seattle Seahawks. He's a former linebacker, who played mostly special teams roles in splitting 10 NFL seasons between Minnesota and Seattle.

Buffalo's special teams struggles last season led to Danny Crossman being fired two weeks ago.

Johnson replaces Juan Castillo, who was also fired after Buffalo's 6-10 finish. Johnson returns to Buffalo, where he was the Bills assistant offensive line coach in 2010 and '11.

The Colts allowed a league-low 18 sacks this season. Buffalo's offensive line was a patchwork unit after losing three starters last offseason.

AP Sports Writer Steve Reed in Charlotte, North Carolina, contributed to this report.

