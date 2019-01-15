Kim Kardashian confirms she and Kanye expecting 4th child
Updated 1/15/2019 7:28 AM
NEW YORK -- Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child.
Kardashian confirmed the surrogate pregnancy during an appearance Monday on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."
The 38-year-old reality star says the boy will arrive "sometime soon."
Kardashian says she got drunk on Christmas Eve and had told some people the baby would be joining their family. Daughter North is 5, son Saint is 3 and daughter Chicago is celebrating her first birthday on Tuesday.
