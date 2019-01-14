UEFA allows Shakhtar to play in Kharkiv again

NYON, Switzerland -- UEFA says it will allow Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk to return to its usual home stadium in Kharkiv for European games after martial law was lifted.

Shakhtar had to relocate its last Champions League game, a 1-1 draw with Lyon last month, to Kiev because martial law had been introduced in several regions for 30 days after Russia fired on and seized three Ukrainian naval vessels on Nov. 25.

With martial law lifted, UEFA says Shakhtar can host German club Eintracht Frankfurt in Kharkiv on Feb. 14 in the Europa League.

Shakhtar plays its home games in Kharkiv because the club's original home city of Donetsk has been under the control of Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

