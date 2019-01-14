 
News

Atlanta airport: More than 1 hour of waiting at checkpoints

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/14/2019 9:23 AM
hello

ATLANTA -- Screeners are working without pay at the world's busiest airport, where it's taking more than an hour for passengers to get through each of its three checkpoints in the domestic terminal.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta reported the lengthy wait times on its website shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, a busy travel day for business travelers leaving town for the week.

Airport officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment early Monday.

The partial government shutdown, now on day 24, has led to missed paychecks for Transportation Security Administration workers across the nation, and airports are having to make adjustments.

Miami International Airport closed one of its terminals for part of the weekend because twice as many TSA workers as usual were calling in sick.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 