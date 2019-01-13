 
NFL

Moment of silence for Chargers DL Brandon Mebane

 
Updated 1/13/2019 1:28 PM
    Los Angeles Chargers players, including defensive tackle Brandon Mebane (92), stand during the national anthem before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The daughter of Chargers defensive lineman Brandon Mebane was remembered before Los Angeles' playoff game against the New England Patriots.

The Patriots asked fans to stand and observe a moment of silence for Makenna Mebane, who died on Jan. 3 at the age of 7 weeks. She was born with a rare genetic condition known as Trisomy 13 that causes delays in development and affects several organs.

Brandon Mebane had missed five of the past seven games, including last week's wild-card game at Baltimore, to be with his family. He was active for Sunday's divisional playoff round game at New England.

He has started 12 games this season with 53 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

