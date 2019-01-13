Clemson women end long skid against No. 22 FSU, 57-45

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Kobi Thornton scored 19 points with 10 rebounds and Clemson ended an 18-game losing streak against No. 22 Florida with a 57-45 victory on Sunday.

The Tigers (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won three straight, had not won in Tallahassee in 17 years. Aliyah Collier added 11 points.

Clemson did it with defense, holding the Seminoles (14-2, 2-1), who entered with a 10-game winning streak, to a season-low 26.6 percent shooting (17 of 64) and a season-high 23 turnovers. Florida State's other loss was 58-45 against LSU when it shot 27.4 percent.

The Tigers closed the second quarter with a 14-2 run to lead 31-26 and took an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter. Kiah Gillespie scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to two. Clemson answered with a 6-0 and then FSU scored seven, making it 46-45 with 4:45 to go.

But the Seminoles didn't score again, missing their last six shots with three turnovers. Clemson made its last four shots, shooting 7 of 13 in the fourth quarter.

Gillespie had 16 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for the Seminoles and Nicki Ekhomu scored 16.