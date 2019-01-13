 
Movies

Kevin Hart's 'The Upside' unseats 'Aquaman' in $19.6M debut

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/13/2019 11:45 AM
    This image released by STXfilms shows Bryan Cranston, left, and Kevin Hart in a scene from "The Upside." (David Lee/STXfilms via AP) Associated Press

    This image released by STXfilms shows Bryan Cranston, from left, Jahi Di'Allo Winston, and Kevin Hart in a scene from "The Upside." (David Lee/STXfilms via AP) Associated Press

    This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Jason Momoa, left, and Amber Heard in a scene from "Aquaman." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Kevin Hart isn't hosting the Oscars, but he's got a number one movie.

Hart's "The Upside" surpassed expectations to open with $19.6 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates Sunday.

The strong performance of "The Upside" pushed "Aquaman" to second after the aquatic superhero's three-week reign on top of the North American box office.

Over the weekend, "Aquaman" passed $1 billion worldwide.

Opening in third place was the canine adventure "A Dog's Way Home" with $11.3 million.

Early January is often a dumping ground in movie theaters and the weekend featured a number of duds.

Keanu Reeves' sci-fi thriller "Replicas" debuted with just $2.5 million.

