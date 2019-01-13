Kevin Hart's 'The Upside' unseats 'Aquaman' in $19.6M debut
Updated 1/13/2019 11:45 AM
hello
NEW YORK -- Kevin Hart isn't hosting the Oscars, but he's got a number one movie.
Hart's "The Upside" surpassed expectations to open with $19.6 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates Sunday.
The strong performance of "The Upside" pushed "Aquaman" to second after the aquatic superhero's three-week reign on top of the North American box office.
Over the weekend, "Aquaman" passed $1 billion worldwide.
Opening in third place was the canine adventure "A Dog's Way Home" with $11.3 million.
Early January is often a dumping ground in movie theaters and the weekend featured a number of duds.
Keanu Reeves' sci-fi thriller "Replicas" debuted with just $2.5 million.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.