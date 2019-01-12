Clemson celebrates latest title amid cheers and doughnuts

hello

Jerry Halsell, right, and his grandson Nick Oliver, traveled from Paragould, Ark., to attend the parade held in honor of Clemson, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Clemson, S.C., The Tigers defeated Alabama 44-16 in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday Jan. 7. Associated Press

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, right, along with fellow freshman ride in the parade honoring Clemson Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Clemson, S.C., Clemson defeated Alabama 44-16 in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday Jan. 7. Associated Press

A family enjoys the parade held in Clemson's honor Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Clemson, S.C., TheTigers defeated Alabama 44-16 in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday Jan. 7. Associated Press

A band marches down the street during a parade honoring the Clemson Tigers, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Clemson, S.C., Clemson defeated Alabama 44-16 in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday Jan. 7. Associated Press

A Clemson band member shows his excitement during a parade honoring Clemson Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Clemson, S.C., The Tigers defeated Alabama 44-16 in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday Jan. 7. Associated Press

Defensive head coach Brent Venables, along with family members ride in the parade honoring Clemson Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Clemson, S.C., The Tigers defeated Alabama 44-16 in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday Jan. 7. Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson is celebrating its second national football title in three seasons with a parade and rally before thousands of fans on a chilly, overcast morning.

Spectators stood seven or eight deep along the route, with All-American defensive tackle Christian Wilkins displaying a victory cigar and tossing doughnuts to the crowd. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence rode a flat-bed truck with dozens of teammates.

The parade ended outside Clemson's stadium. Coach Dabo Swinney accepted the Cotton Bowl trophy and the national championship prize to the cheers of a mostly full arena.

Wilkins, Clemson's heart and soul this season, apologized for crying on television following the 44-16 rout of Alabama in the title game that left Clemson with an undefeated season.

___

For more AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25