Hurricanes adds Hickson, Barry to offensive coaching staff

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- The Miami Hurricanes announced the hirings of running backs coach Eric Hickson and offensive line coach Butch Barry on Saturday.

Hickson is a native of nearby Fort Lauderdale and spent 2018 as running backs coach at Kansas State. Barry spent the last four years as the assistant offensive line coach with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He served the previous five seasons at Central Michigan under new Miami offensive coordinator Dan Enos.

Hickson played at Kansas State, rushing for 2,537 yards and 25 touchdowns. He previously coached at two high schools in South Florida.

Barry played his college football at Central Michigan.