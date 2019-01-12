Hubbs' free throws allow Irish to hold off BC, 69-66

hello

Boston College's Wynston Tabbs (5) goes up for a shot between Notre Dame's John Mooney (33) and Prentiss Hubb (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in South Bend, Ind. Associated Press

Boston College's Jordan Chatman (25) passes the ball in front of Notre Dame's Nate Laszewski (14) and Dane Goodwin (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in South Bend, Ind. Associated Press

Boston College's Jairus Hamilton looks to pass around Notre Dame's Dane Goodwin (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in South Bend, Ind. Associated Press

Notre Dame's John Mooney (33) battles for a rebound with Boston College's Nik Popovic during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in South Bend, Ind. Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Prentiss Hubb, a late starter when T.J. Gibbs was scratched with a pregame illness, hit a pair of free throws with 2.6 seconds left as roster-depleted Notre Dame got zero points from its bench and held off Boston College 69-66 on Saturday.

Hubb finished with a career-high 16 points and John Mooney had a career-high 27 points and 12 rebounds for his eighth double-double as Mike Brey's Fighting Irish (11-5, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) survived several droughts, including going the last 4:15 without a field goal.

Jim Christian's Eagles (9-6, 0-3) got 24 points and 16 rebounds from Ky Bowman, whose layup with 15 seconds remaining erased an 11-point deficit and gave Boston College a 66-65 lead, its first since 12:35 of the first half.

Nik Popovic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in the final minute to give the visitors a chance. Wynston Tabbs added 13 points for the Eagles, whose own bench had just three points.

Hubb, hitting three 3-pointers in the first half, had 11 points and Mooney 10 as Notre Dame took a 31-25 halftime lead. The Irish were also playing without shot-blocking Juwan Durham. Brey's only bench player, Nikola Djogo, played 22 minutes and was held scoreless.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: The Eagles used nine players in the first half but got only three points from its bench, which outnumbered Notre Dame's reserves 13-3. The Eagles shot just 29.4 percent in the first half (10 of 34) and were outrebounded 24-22.

Notre Dame: Brey started his sixth different lineup of the season against Boston College in attempting to break Irish two-game losing streak in the ACC. Freshman Nate Laszewki, a 6-foot-10 forward, got his first start, joining fellow classmates Hubb and Dane Goodwin. Gibbs has averaged 14.7 points per game, including 18.5 in Notre Dame's ACC losses to Virginia Tech and Syracuse.

UP NEXT

Boston College: Eagles fly to Louisville Wednesday.

Notre Dame: Fighting Irish at No. 12 North Carolina Tuesday.

____

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25