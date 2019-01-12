Beasley, Jarwin, Su'a-Filo active for Cowboys against Rams

Fans watches during warm ups before an NFL divisional football playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Dallas receiver Cole Beasley and tight end Blake Jarwin are both active for the Cowboys' divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night.

Dallas guard Xavier Su'a-Filo also is active at the Coliseum, but rookie Connor Williams is expected to start at left guard.

Beasley, Jarwin and Su'a-Filo all have struggled with ankle injuries.

The Cowboys' inactives were quarterback Mike White, safety Darian Thompson, running back Darius Jackson, linebacker Chris Covington, defensive end Dorance Armstrong, defensive tackle Daniel Ross and defensive lineman David Irving.

The Rams had no surprises. Los Angeles' inactive players were defensive back Darious Williams, running back Justin Davis, linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo, linebacker Trevon Young, guard Jamil Demby and defensive tackles Sebastian Joseph-Day and Tanzel Smart.

