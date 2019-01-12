 
News

AP source: Saudi woman fleeing alleged family abuse has arrived in Canada

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/12/2019 10:25 AM
hello

TORONTO -- AP source: Saudi woman fleeing alleged family abuse has arrived in Canada.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 