4 Alabama players announce they are declaring for NFL draft

Clemson's K'Von Wallace stops Alabama's Irv Smith Jr. during the first half the NCAA college football playoff championship game, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. Associated Press

Alabama's Josh Jacobs runs during the first half the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2018, file photo, Citadel quarterback Brandon Rainey (16) is stopped by Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (92) as he tries to carry the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Williams is a contender to be the first overall NFL draft pick, held by the Arizona Cardinals. Associated Press

Four Alabama players are skipping their final seasons to enter the NFL draft, including All-America left tackle Jonah Williams and Outland Trophy-winning defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

Those projected first-rounders announced their intentions on Friday, along with versatile tailback Josh Jacobs and tight end Irv Smith Jr.

Jonah Williams and Quinnen Williams were unanimous All-Americans rated as potential Top 10 picks.

Quinnen Williams is a third-year sophomore who won the Outland Trophy as the nation's top interior lineman on either side of the ball. It was his first season as a starter.

Jacobs and Smith are also listed as potential late first-rounders in at least one mock draft.

Defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and cornerback Trevon Diggs have already announced they're staying put.

