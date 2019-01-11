East Tennessee State extends Sanders' contract through 2023

hello

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. -- East Tennessee State coach Randy Sanders has received a two-year contract extension after leading the Buccaneers to a Football Championship Subdivision playoff appearance in his debut season.

The extension means that Sanders' contract now runs through the 2023 season. The deal pays him $255,000 annually.

Sanders said Friday in a release announcing the extension that "I am excited to build off last season's success and continue taking this program to new heights."

ETSU went 8-4 this season and reached the FCS playoffs for the first time since it began playing football again in 2015. ETSU had shut its football program down in 2003 for financial reasons.

The Bucs lost 34-27 to Jacksonville State in the first round of the playoffs.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25