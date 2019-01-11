Chargers list TE Hunter Henry as questionable vs. Patriots

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry is hopeful of playing less than eight months after suffering a knee injury, but it is likely to be a game-time decision.

Henry is listed as questionable on the injury report going into Sunday's AFC divisional-round game at New England. He was a full participant in all three days of practice leading up to the game.

Henry said following Friday's practice that he has the mindset that he will be active.

Henry, the team's second-round pick in 2016, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee while running a route during a non-contact drill on May 22, the first day of organized team activities.

