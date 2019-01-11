 
Indiana

Fire department that lost trucks, gear in fire gets help

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/11/2019 8:46 AM
hello

ANDERSON, Ind. -- A central Indiana fire department has donated a firetruck to a southern Indiana department that lost three trucks and other equipment in a fire at its station.

Anderson Fire Department Deputy Chief Todd Cawthorn tells The Herald Bulletin that when he learned of the Dec. 17 fire at the Deputy Volunteer Fire Department station in Jefferson County he realized his department was "in a unique position to help." Anderson had an extra truck that it was planning to trade in.

Deputy Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Hazelwood says the gift from Anderson is part of an outpouring of help for his department from across the country. The Deputy department now is operating out of a building near its old station and Hazelwood says the engine donation "meant a lot."

___

Information from: The Herald Bulletin, http://www.theheraldbulletin.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 