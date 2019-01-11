 
US hails WTO rulings in 'dolphin-safe' tuna tiff with Mexico

 
Associated Press
Updated 1/11/2019 12:59 PM
GENEVA -- The U.S. ambassador to the World Trade Organization has welcomed two rulings that backed the United States in a long-running dispute with Mexico over U.S. "dolphin safe" tuna labeling.

The Trump administration has repeatedly criticized the WTO appellate body that delivered the rulings, and has thwarted efforts to appoint new members to it.

A WTO panel formally adopted Friday the rulings last month that found U.S. tuna-labeling measures in line with Washington's commitments to the trade organization.

While welcoming the decision, Ambassador Dennis Shea voiced disappointment that it had taken "more than a decade to resolve."

Alluding to Mexico's concerns, Shea lamented that the U.S. "was forced to expend considerable resources over nearly a decade trying to defend successfully what was always an environmental measure with no element of protectionism."

