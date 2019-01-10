Backstrom helps Caps win 14th straight over Bruins, 4-2

Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo, right, dives to prevent Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) from scoring as Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) protects the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, in Boston. Associated Press

Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) and Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) fight for position along the boards in the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, in Boston. Associated Press

Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) shoots but cannot score against Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, in Boston. Associated Press

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) is dumped to the ice by Washington Capitals defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (34) near the Capitals' goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, in Boston. Siegenthaler was penalized on the play. Associated Press

Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a stick save against Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) as Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, in Boston. Associated Press

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara is checked into the Washington Capitals bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, in Boston. Associated Press

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara is checked into the Washington Capitals bench by Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, in Boston. Associated Press

BOSTON -- Nicklas Backstrom scored in the third period after missing a game, helping the Washington Capitals win their 14th straight over the Boston Bruins with a -2 victory Thursday night.

Backstrom, who sat out Wednesday's game against Philadelphia with an illness, glided in to the Bruins' zone and ripped a left-circle wrister past Jaroslav Halak for the go-ahead goal with 14:14 remaining.

The TD Garden crowd gasped, but play continued and there was no immediate on-ice retaliation.

The Bruins captain tumbled back onto the ice quickly and rejoined the play.

Jakub Vrana also had a goal for the Capitals, whose streak against the Bruins dates to March 29, 2014.

Ryan Donato and David Krejci each had goals for Boston. The Bruins suffered a season-opening 7-0 blowout loss at Washington on Oct. 3 when the Capitals celebrated last season's Stanley Cup title.

Braden Holtby made 39 saves, improving to 12-0-0 against Boston during the Capitals' streak, and 16-2 in his career against the Bruins.

Halak had 18 saves for Boston, which had its five-game win streak snapped.

Washington led 1-0 after the first period despite being outshot 17-5. T.J. Oshie grabbed a giveaway by the Bruins and flipped the puck from the Capitals' end to a wide-open Vrana, who beat Halak with 13:22 to play.

Tensions boiled over in the second when Washington's Lars Eller and Boston's Brad Marchand got tangled up during a play. Eller, whose celebration in front of the Boston bench after scoring the Capitals' seventh goal in the opener drew postgame criticism from Marchand, was sent to the penalty box for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Donato tied it at 1 with 5:49 to play in the second. But, Ovechkin quieted the TD Garden crowd 39 seconds later when he converted after a feed from behind the net to make it 2-1.

Krejci ripped the tying power-play goal past Holtby from the right circle with 15:23 remaining in the third.

Ovechkin scored into an empty net with 1:35 left to seal the victory.

NOTES: Bruins D Charlie McAvoy missed his seventh straight game with a foot infection. He participated fully in Wednesday's practice and could return for Saturday's game against Toronto. ... Washington D John Carlson, born in nearby Natick, Massachusetts, celebrated his 29th birthday. ... Boston announced a partnership with the Boston Pride of the National Women's Hockey League team on Thursday. The Bruins are the fourth NHL franchise to partner with a NWHL team.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Host Columbus on Saturday night.

Bruins: Visit the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

