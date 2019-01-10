Clemson All-American DE Ferrell headed for NLF draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Clemson's last member of its fearsome national championship defensive front four in All-American Clelin Ferrell is joining his linemates in heading to the NFL.

Ferrell announced his intention Thursday night to declare for the NFL draft and give up his final season in college. His departure makes it a clean sweep of Clemson's defensive line - All-American tackle Christian Wilkins and end Austin Bryant were seniors and tackle Dexter Lawrence entered the NFL draft on Wednesday.

The group helped Clemson lead the country in sacks and was dominant up front in the Tigers' 44-16 victory over Alabama in the national title game Monday night.

Ferrell had four tackles and 1 1/25 tackles for loss against the Crimson Tide. He led the Tigers this season with 11 1/2 sacks.

