 
Business

Developers secure funding for $50M Hammond data center

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/10/2019 11:32 AM
hello

HAMMOND, Ind. -- The developers of a $50 million data center that's under construction in northwestern Indiana say they've secured full financing for the project's first phase.

New York City-based Star America Infrastructure Partners will help fund the 105,000-square-foot data center in Hammond. The private Connecticut-based investment firm Bank Street has served as the project's financial adviser.

The Digital Crossroads Lake Michigan data center is under construction at a former coal-fired power plant site along Lake Michigan in Hammond that was shuttered in 2012 and had long been one of the Chicago area's worst polluters.


The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Hammond's Digital Crossroads center will join other data centers that have been springing up in Chicago to serve soaring demand for data storage, such as for streaming movie and music services.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 