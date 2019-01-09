Tennessee hires Georgia's Chaney as offensive coordinator

hello

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2018, file photo, Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney talks to reporters during a news conference in Los Angeles. Chaney is returning to Tennessee for a second stint as the Volunteers' offensive coordinator after spending the last three seasons at Georgia. Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Jim Chaney is returning to Tennessee for a second stint as the Volunteers' offensive coordinator after spending the last three seasons at Georgia.

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt announced the hire of Chaney on Wednesday. 247Sports first reported the hire.

Chaney replaces Tyson Helton, who left to become Western Kentucky's head coach. Chaney received a three-year contract worth a total of $4.8 million.

Chaney was Tennessee's offensive coordinator from 2009-12 on the staffs of Lane Kiffin and Derek Dooley. He also served as interim head coach for a victory over Kentucky in the 2012 season finale after Dooley was fired.

He was Georgia's offensive coordinator from 2016-18.

Now he will try to rejuvenate a Tennessee offense that has ranked last in the Southeastern Conference in yards per game each of the last two seasons.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25