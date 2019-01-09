Clemson CB Mullen, LB Lamar headed to NFL

Clemson's Tre Lamar stops Alabama's Josh Jacobs during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. Associated Press

Clemson's Trayvon Mullen celebrates after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. Clemson beat Alabama 44-16. Associated Press

Clemson's Christian Wilkins, Adam Choice, Hunter Renfrow, Clelin Ferrell, Trevor Lawrence and Trayvon Mullen, from left, stand on a stage after the team returned to campus Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Clemson, S.C., the day after a 44-16 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game. Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen is headed to the NFL draft.

Mullen and fellow Tigers starter linebacker Tre Lamar announced their intentions Wednesday to forego their senior seasons to turn pro. The two are the first of what's expected to be several defensive starters who will leave the school for the NFL draft.

Mullen had an interception, a sack and forced a fumble in Clemson' 44-16 victory Alabama for its second national title in three seasons. At 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, the defensive MVP for the national championship game is considered a potential first-round selection.

Lamar is a 6-4, 255-pound junior who was third on Clemson with 80 tackles.

Several other Clemson players, including defensive end Clelin Ferrell and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, have not announced whether they will turn pro. Players have until Monday to decide.

