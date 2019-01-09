AP sources: Alabama QB Jalen Hurts in transfer portal

Alabama's Jalen Hurts looks around Levi's Stadium before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. Associated Press

Alabama's Jalen Hurts scrambles during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Two people familiar with the situation say Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database portal.

The people spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the NCAA list is not publicly accessible.

Putting his name on the list allows other schools to contact Hurts, who has already graduated and is eligible to play his final season as a graduate transfer. It's not a binding decision to transfer.

Hurts will likely be a hot commodity. He was a two-year starter who led Alabama to a pair of national championship games and was Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year as a freshman.

