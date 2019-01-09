 
College Sports

Coach group wants ejection ruled out on some targeting hits

 
By ERIC OLSON
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/9/2019 5:50 PM
Automatic ejections for targeting could be dropped in some cases as early as next season if an American Football Coaches Association proposal is approved by the NCAA Football Rules Committee.

AFCA executive director Todd Berry says there should be Targeting 1, which would carry a 15-yard penalty. Targeting 2 would be for hits with malicious intent and it would mean an ejection as well as the 15-yard penalty.

Rogers Redding, the NCAA's national coordinator of officials, said that because the AFCA proposal concerns player safety, it would go into effect in 2019 if approved.

The targeting penalty was introduced in 2008. It has included automatic player ejections since 2013.

