US Border Patrol Museum opens a world on the evolving agency

hello

In this Nov. 29, 2018 photo, is the entrance of the U.S. Border Patrol Museum in El Paso, Texas. The U.S. Border Patrol Museum explores the story from the agency's formation to fight Chinese immigration and Prohibition, to its role amid massive migration and cartel drug smuggling. Associated Press

In this Nov. 29, 2018 photo, a vintage U.S. Border Patrol vehicle sits in a museum for the border patrol in El Paso, Texas. The U.S. Border Patrol Museum explores the story from the agency's formation to fight Chinese immigration and Prohibition, to its role amid massive migration and cartel drug smuggling. Associated Press

In this Nov. 29, 2018 photo, a raft made out of scrape metal and used by Cuban migrants in 1994 sits at the U.S. Border Patrol Museum in El Paso, Texas. The U.S. Border Patrol Museum explores the story from the agency's formation to fight Chinese immigration and Prohibition, to its role amid massive migration and cartel drug smuggling. Associated Press

In this Nov. 29, 2018 photo, a vintage U.S. Border Patrol vehicle sits in a museum for the border patrol in El Paso, Texas. The U.S. Border Patrol Museum explores the story from the agency's formation to fight Chinese immigration and Prohibition, to its role amid massive migration and cartel drug smuggling. Associated Press

In this Nov. 29, 2018 photo, U.S. Border Patrol uniforms throughout the years are on display at a museum dedicated to the border patrol in El Paso, Texas. The U.S. Border Patrol Museum explores the story from the agency's formation to fight Chinese immigration and Prohibition, to its role amid massive migration and cartel drug smuggling. Associated Press

EL PASO, Texas -- A museum dedicated to the U.S. Border Patrol seeks to piece together the history of an agency that has evolved as the nation's views on immigration have changed.

The U.S. Border Patrol Museum in El Paso, Texas, explores the story from the agency's formation to fight Chinese immigration and Prohibition, to its role amid massive migration and cartel drug smuggling.

Photos, artifacts, newspaper clippings and even movie posters attempt to show visitors the transforming role the agency played along the U.S.-Mexico border, the Gulf of Mexico and later the U.S.-Canadian border.

Documents and photos also illustrate the role the U.S. Border Patrol played in the Civil Rights Movement in 1962 after Attorney General Robert Kennedy ordered 300 agents to help integrate the University of Mississippi.