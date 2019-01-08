 
College Sports

Day adds 2nd Michigan coach to Ohio State staff

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/8/2019 2:01 PM
hello

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- New Ohio State coach Ryan Day has hired a second assistant away from rival Michigan.

The university said Tuesday that Day hired Michigan linebackers coach Al Washington for the same position on the Ohio State staff. The move comes a day after Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison was added to the staff as co-defensive coordinator.

Day will part ways with Bill Davis, who was the linebackers coach under Urban Meyer last season.

The 34-year-old Washington is a Columbus native whose father played linebacker for the Buckeyes. Washington and Day were assistants on the Boston College staff from 2012 to 2014.

Washington was defensive line coach on Luke Fickell's Cincinnati staff in 2017 before jumping to Michigan.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 