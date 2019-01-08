Kane gives Tottenham advantage over Chelsea in cup semifinal

LONDON -- Harry Kane gave Tottenham the edge in its League Cup semifinal against Chelsea on Tuesday, scoring a penalty to seal a 1-0 victory in the first leg.

The spot kick came from the rare use in England of video review, which determined Kane was onside and then brought down by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga when he rushed clear on goal in the first half.

After a lengthy delay at Wembley Stadium for the video assistant referee to watch replays, Kane netted in the 26th minute. VAR only comes into widespread use in England in the Premier League next season.

Andreas Christensen won't want to see any replays of the second-half chance to equalize that he squandered. The Chelsea defender missed an open goal after being unmarked when he met Eden Hazard's cross in the second half.

The second leg is at Stamford Bridge on Jan. 24, with the final back at Wembley - Tottenham's temporary home - a month later.

