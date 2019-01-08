 
Chicago

Chicago State to pay $650K in faculty blog lawsuit

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/8/2019 10:56 AM
hello

CHICAGO -- Chicago State University has agreed to pay two professors $650,000 to end a lawsuit over their blog that criticized school leadership.


The Chicago Tribune reports that professors Robert Bionaz and Phillip Beverly sued the university in 2014 for allegedly violating their free speech through repeated attempts to shut down their blog. The CSU Faculty Voice launched in 2009 and criticized university administrators.

Bionaz taught history and retired from the university last year. Beverly teaches political science.

The settlement agreement also gives the university 60 days to revamp school policies about cyberbullying and computer usage. A university spokeswoman says the university is moving forward.

The university has a long history of financial problems and has paid multiple settlements to employees who filed lawsuits against the school .

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 