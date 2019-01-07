National champ North Dakota State tops final coaches poll
Updated 1/7/2019 12:18 PM
hello
FARGO, N.D. -- National champion North Dakota State tops the final Football Championship Subdivision poll of the season.
NDSU beat Eastern Washington on Saturday for its record seventh FCS title.
Eastern Washington is second in the final American Football Coaches Association poll, followed by South Dakota State, Kennesaw State and Maine.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.