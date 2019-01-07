 
Top Michigan assistant leaving to coach at Ohio State

 
Associated Press
Updated 1/7/2019 3:26 PM
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A top Michigan assistant is leaving to be co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

Ohio State announced Monday that Greg Mattison, who spent the past four years as defensive line coach under Jim Harbaugh, will join the staff of new Buckeyes coach Ryan Day.

A second defensive coordinator, Jeff Hafley, also was hired Monday. That means Greg Schiano, who was Urban Meyer's defensive coordinator for three seasons, is out of a job.

Mattison was Michigan's defensive coordinator from 2011 to 2014 and previously was an assistant with the Baltimore Ravens. He was co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Florida for three seasons under Meyer.

Hafley, who spent the past seven seasons as an NFL assistant, also will coach Ohio State's secondary.

