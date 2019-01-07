 
NBA

Cavs' Love unclear on return to court after foot surgery

 
By TOM WITHERS
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/7/2019 3:11 PM
hello
                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love works out on a stationary bike during an NBA basketball game between the Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies, in Memphis, Tenn. Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love says heâs still weeks away from getting on the court as he recovers from surgery on his left foot. Love played in just four games before undergoing surgery on Nov. 2 to relieve pressure around his big toe. He was recently cleared by doctors to begin some âselect basketball activitiesâ but Love said heâs not ready to run on the foot, which he injured in Clevelandâs exhibition opener.

    FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love works out on a stationary bike during an NBA basketball game between the Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies, in Memphis, Tenn. Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love says heâs still weeks away from getting on the court as he recovers from surgery on his left foot. Love played in just four games before undergoing surgery on Nov. 2 to relieve pressure around his big toe. He was recently cleared by doctors to begin some âselect basketball activitiesâ but Love said heâs not ready to run on the foot, which he injured in Clevelandâs exhibition opener. Associated Press

CLEVELAND -- Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love says he's still weeks away from getting on the court as he recovers from surgery on his left foot.

Love played in just four games before undergoing surgery on Nov. 2 to relieve pressure around his big toe. He was recently cleared by doctors to begin some "select basketball activities," but Love said Monday he's not ready to run on the foot, which he injured in Cleveland's exhibition opener.

The 30-year-old Love said it's been difficult to watch his teammates struggle - Cleveland has the NBA's worst record and dropped nine straight games - but he never considered not returning this season.

Love signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension in July. He expects his name will surface in trade talks ahead of the deadline like it does every year. Love hopes to remain in Cleveland, saying: "I would love to be here. I would like to play ball here."

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 