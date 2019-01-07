Browns interview Kitchens, coordinator revamped offense

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens walks on the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Cleveland. The Browns have interviewed Kitchens, who has already shown them what he can do with their offense. Kitchens took over game-planning and play-calling duties in October when Todd Haley was fired on the same day the club dismissed coach Hue Jackson. Associated Press

CLEVELAND -- The Browns have interviewed coordinator Freddie Kitchens, who has already shown them what he can do with their offense.

Kitchens took over game-planning and play-calling duties in October when Todd Haley was fired on the same day the club dismissed coach Hue Jackson. Cleveland's offense thrived under Kitchens and quarterback Baker Mayfield set an NFL rookie record with 27 touchdown passes. Kitchens was in his first season as running backs coach before the promotion.

The 44-year-old Kitchens, who played quarterback at Alabama, has no head coaching experience. But the Browns were impressed by what he accomplished over the last eight games and are strongly considering him as their ninth coach since 1999.

General manager John Dorsey is heading Cleveland's search committee, which includes owner Jimmy Haslam and other front-office members.

Kitchens is the seventh candidate to interview with the Browns, one of eight NFL teams with openings.

