More fallout for Chicago council member charged in probe

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/7/2019 11:46 AM
CHICAGO -- The fallout is continuing for a longtime Chicago City Council member charged with trying to shake down a fast-food chain - and for politicians with connections to him.

Alderman Ed Burke was charged last week with attempted extortion. The 75-year-old Democrat has served on the council for 50 years, including more than three decades as chairman of the powerful finance committee.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Sunday ordered an audit of Chicago's $100 million-per-year workers' compensation fund, which Burke controlled in his role as committee chairman.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, who also leads the Cook County Democratic Party, removed Burke as chairman of a committee that slates judicial candidates. She says she's also returning $116,000 in campaign donations from a fundraiser at Burke's home.

