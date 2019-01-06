Herbert Harrigan leads No. 23 South Carolina women past Tide

hello

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 18 points, nine rebounds and five blocks and No. 23 South Carolina forced turnovers on Alabama's last three possessions to give the Gamecocks a 62-59 win on Sunday.

The Crimson Tide missed its first 10 shots and fell behind 9-0 but a pullup jumper from the left elbow by Jasmine Walker with 1:07 to play gave Alabama its first lead at 59-58. South Carolina struggled on its ensuing possession but with the shot clock under five seconds, Herbert Harrigan hit a shot with a foot on the 3-point line from the right wing, putting the Gamecocks up with 34.5 remaining.

Te'A Cooper made 1 of 2 free throws after her steal with 25.7 seconds to go and Bianca Cuevas-Moore did the same at 4.8 seconds after an Alexis Jennings steal. Cooper then stole the final inbounds pass.

South Carolina (10-4, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) shot 39 percent with a 1-for-12 performance from 3-point range. The Gamecocks, who have won 15 straight in the series, had 10 blocks with Herbert Harrigan moving into 10th on the career list with 117.

Cierra Johnson had 19 points and Walker 17 for the Crimson Tide (9-6, 1-1). The duo combined for 19 of 21 points in the third quarter when they cut a 10-point deficit to three.