Police: Chicago taxi drivers targeted in armed robberies
Updated 1/6/2019 11:56 AM
CHICAGO -- Chicago police say at least three taxi drivers have been robbed at gunpoint on the city's north and northwest sides.
Authorities believe the same offenders are involved in each incident over the past week.
They say drivers have been dispatched to pick up a fare and picked up multiple men. As they drove the offenders displayed a handgun and demanded money and property. In one incident the offenders took the victim's taxi and drove away from the scene. In the others, the men fled on foot.
Police say the men appear to be between 16 and 22 years old.
They're urging taxi drivers to use caution when being dispatched to new customers and to keep a record of the phone number used to place the call for pick-up.
