The Latest: Hurts ready to do whatever he can to help Tide

Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa answers questions during media day for the NCAA college football playoff championship game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. Associated Press

Alabama players participate during media day for the NCAA college football playoff championship game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The Latest on the College Football Playoff national championship media day (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is ready to do whatever he can to help the Crimson Tide defeat Clemson in the national championship game.

He's not ready, however, to talk about his future at Alabama.

Hurts is a junior who started his first two seasons, but was backup to Southeastern Conference player of the year Tua Tagovailoa this season.

Hurts has stayed prepared and engaged on the bench, coming in when called on by coach Nick Saban, most notably in the SEC Championship game last month against Georgia after Tagovailoa hurt his ankle.

"I want to play as much as I can" Monday night, Hurts said.

But when asked whether he'll remain at Alabama for his senior season, transfer or try for the NFL, Hurts quickly turned away and walked off.

Tagovailoa, a sophomore, is expected to continue as Crimson Tide quarterback, seemingly leaving little space for Hurts, who took Alabama to the national championship game in each of his first two seasons.

9:03 a.m.

Alabama quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa said his sprained ankle is feeling good two days before the Crimson Tide play Clemson for the national championship.

"I can only say we're continuing to get better," Tagovailoa said at media day on Saturday. "It's trying to maintain the feeling of it feeling good. Just one more game then I can rest."

Tagovailoa has surgery on his sprained ankle after he injured it against Georgia in the SEC title game. He has been receiving almost nonstop treatment on his ankle since.

Offensive coordinator Mike Locksley said Tagovailoa, who also dealt with a knee injury this season, was as healthy as he has been in months.

"I thought last week we saw him healthy," Locksley said.

