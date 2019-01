Luck has 2 TDs to lead Colts over Texans 21-7 in wild card

Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron (85) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Ryan Kelly (78) during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Houston. Associated Press

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) sits on the turf after he was sacked for a loss during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Houston. Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) pulls in a catch in front of Houston Texans inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney (55) during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Houston. Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Houston. Associated Press

HOUSTON -- Andrew Luck threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns and the Indianapolis Colts raced out to a big lead and cruised to a 21-7 win over the Houston Texans in the wild-card game on Saturday.

Luck put on a show in his hometown, throwing for 191 yards and two touchdowns before halftime to help the Colts (11-6) build a 21-0 lead.

Indianapolis advances to face the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round next weekend.

Houston (11-6), which overcame a 0-3 start to win the AFC South, gave up too many big plays and couldn't get anything going on offense in the first half to fall into the huge hole.

Deshaun Watson, who was sacked an NFL-leading 62 times in the regular season, was sacked three times and hit eight more times in a disappointing playoff debut. He finished with 235 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception.

