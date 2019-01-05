Police: 'Multiple victims' in bowling alley shooting
Police are responding to a shooting early Saturday morning with multiple victims at a bowling alley in Torrance, California.
The Torrance Police Department says in a tweet there were "reports of shots fired with multiple victims down" at Gable House Bowl.
Police are urging people to "stay away from the area" near the bowling alley.
Gable House is described on its website as a gaming venue that offers bowling, laser tag and a full arcade.
Torrance, California, is a coastal city about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Los Angeles.
