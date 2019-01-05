Illinois Democrats have control _ can they get work done?

hello

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois General Assembly convenes next week with historic numbers of Democrats running the show and plenty of pent-up demand for action.

Democratic Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker takes over from one-term Republican incumbent Bruce Rauner after four years of ideological stalemate that prevented a state spending plan for two straight years . He has plenty of backup.

Democrats control the House 74-44. In the past 140 years, only one House session saw a larger percentage of majority control. The Democrats' majority in the Senate is the highest since the height of the Great Depression.

Pritzker has promised a capital construction plan to bolster roads and bridges, to legalize marijuana to boost state revenue, and an increased minimum wage.

___

Follow Political Writer John O'Connor at https://twitter.com/apoconnor .