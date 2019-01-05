 
News

Airports seeing rise in security screeners calling off work

 
By ALEXANDRA OLSON and JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/5/2019 1:19 PM
hello

NEW YORK -- The federal agency tasked with guaranteeing U.S. airport security is acknowledging an increase in the number of its employees calling off work during the partial government shutdown.

The Transportation Security Administration said in a Friday tweet that call outs that began over the holiday period are on the rise but the impact has been "minimal." The agency said wait times may be affected but so far "remain well within TSA standards."

TSA employees are expected to work without pay during the shutdown because they are considered essential.

The Department of Homeland Security and President Donald Trump pushed back Saturday on suggestions that the absences represented a "sickout" that was having significant consequences on U.S. air travel.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 