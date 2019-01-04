Medvedev beats Raonic to reach semifinals in Brisbane

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic plays a shot during her quarter final match against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Associated Press

Alex De Minaur of Australia reacts after winning a point during his quarter-final match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Associated Press

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France plays a shot during his quarter-final match against Alex De Minaur of Australia at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Associated Press

Daniil Medvedev of Russia waves at the crowd after he won his quarter final match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Associated Press

Milos Raonic of Canada reacts after missing a shot during his quarter final match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Associated Press

Daniil Medvedev of Russia plays a shot during his quarter final match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Associated Press

BRISBANE, Australia -- Fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev reached the semifinals at the Brisbane International by beating Milos Raonic 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 on Friday.

The score was level at 4-4 in the third when Medvedev got the decisive break on a succession of unforced errors from the 2016 Brisbane champion.

Medvedev will next play 2008 Australian Open finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who beat Alex de Minaur 6-4, 7-6 (2).

The 33-year-old Tsonga, coming off eight months on the sidelines with a knee injury, held his nerve despite a partisan crowd at Pat Rafter Arena.

Second-seeded Kei Nishikori and Jeremy Chardy had earlier progressed to Saturday's semifinals.

Donna Vekic defeated 2018 finalist Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-0 to reach the women's semifinals and will next play fifth-seeded Karolina Pliskova, who beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 1-6, 6-1.

