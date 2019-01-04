Patriots assistant Flores interviews for Dolphins' head job

MIAMI -- New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores is the first candidate to interview for the Miami Dolphins' coaching job.

Miami is seeking a replacement for Adam Gase, who was fired Monday after three seasons.

Flores, who met Friday with the Dolphins, has been a Patriots assistant for 11 seasons and took over defensive play-calling a year ago after the departure of defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

The Dolphins are also expected to interview their special teams coach, Darren Rizzi; Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy; Dallas Cowboys secondary coach Kris Richards; and former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Munchak, now the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line coach.

The Dolphins' search is being led by general manager Chris Grier, who took charge of football operations this week.

