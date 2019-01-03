 
Investigation that benched Meyer cost Ohio State $1 million

 
By KANTELE FRANKO
Updated 1/3/2019 5:29 PM
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State says the August investigation that led to a three-game suspension of football coach Urban Meyer cost the university $1 million - twice the amount originally requested for it.

Spokesman Benjamin Johnson said Thursday the initial $500,000 was preliminary and didn't reflect the whole anticipated cost.

Johnson says OSU paid a law firm for the investigation last week. Meyer retired as coach this week after winning the Rose Bowl.

The investigation led by a former federal prosecutor concluded Meyer mishandled repeated professional and behavioral problems from an assistant coach who was accused of domestic violence. Meyer and athletic director Gene Smith were suspended for their handling of now-fired assistant Zach Smith, the grandson of Meyer mentor Earle Bruce.

Smith denied abusing his wife. He wasn't charged with domestic violence.

