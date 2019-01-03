 
Lubricant spill shuts interstate ramp in northwest Indiana

 
Associated Press
Updated 1/3/2019 8:04 AM
GARY, Ind. -- An industrial lubricant spill has shut down a ramp to an interstate in northwestern Indiana.

Wednesday's spill came from a truck hauling the pig-fat-based material on the southbound ramp from Cline Avenue to eastbound Interstate 80/94 in the Gary area.


The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the ramp is closed for cleanup, which could take as long as a week.

The cleanup is being done by National Industrial Maintenance. Company Vice President Mike Mears said the lubricant is nonhazardous, but it's similar to a petroleum-based liquid. He says workers "have to make sure we get it up so it doesn't make a sheen, to ensure it doesn't become a slippery surface."

Mears says 20 employees were working at the site Wednesday, blasting hot water onto the substance, then vacuuming it up.

